Weniger Masernfälle – aber noch zu viele

schreibt mit dem Titel "Surveillance Atlas of Infectious Diseases":

"Between 1 November 2015 and 31 October 2016, 30 EU/EEA Member States reported 3.037 cases of measles. Twenty-eight Member States reported consistently throughout the 12-month period. Croatia and Cyprus did not report data for October 2016.

The highest numbers of cases were reported by Romania (1.011), Italy (728) and the United Kingdom (569), accounting respectively for 33%, 24% and 19% of the EU/EEA cases in the 12-month period.

Measles is targeted for elimination in Europe. The measles notification rate was below the elimination target (one case per million population) in 17 of the 30 reporting countries. Nine of these Member States reported zero cases. The highest notification rates were observed in Romania (50.9), Italy (12.0 and Ireland (11.0).

The diagnosis of measles was confirmed by positive laboratory results (serology, virus detection or isolation) in 72% of all cases.

Of all cases with known age (n=3 031), 1 213 (40%) were children less than 5 years of age, while 892 (29%) were aged 20 years or over. The highest incidence was reported in children below one year of age (55.4 per million) and children between 1 and 4 years of age (43.6 per million).

Von Januar bis Oktober 2016 wurden in Deutschland insgesamt 287 Masernfälle, also 3,53 auf eine Million Einwohner, registriert: Monatlich

6 | 4 | 16 | 28 | 45 | 72 | 38 | 27 | 31 | 11 Fälle

Im gleichen Zeitraum dagegen in Italien 728 Masernfälle, d. h. 11,97 auf eine Million Einwohner; etwa gleichauf die Republik Irland.

Rumänien hat derzeit europaweit die schlechtesten Zahlen: 1.011 Masernfälle im Vergleichszeitraum, also 50,88 Masernfälle auf eine Million Einwohner.



